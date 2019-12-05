Ban on illegal mining, establishment of housing societies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, under Section 144 has banned establishment of housing societies without prior approval of competent authority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar , under Section 144 has banned establishment of housing societies without prior approval of competent authority.

Ban has been also imposed on illegal mining and transportation in areas of district Peshawar including Masho Khawar, Loe Khawar, Tela Band (Badabher), Faizullah Ghari, Saad Ullah Bhatai, Naguman Bhatain, Urmar Bala, Sabai Dalazak, Urmar Payan, Matti, Shah Khel (Bara River), Sorizo Maira/Shegai/Jani Khwar Dheri Baghwanan, Urmar Payan Maira and Jala Bela/Naguman, Michni Kariana, Jany Khawar and Ghari Atlas Multan Ghari (Sorozai).

Anyone found violating the order would be dealt under Section 188. The order would come into force hence forthwith for thirty days unless modified or withdrawn, said an official statement issued here Thursday.