Ban on sale of e-cigarettes sought

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ):E-cigarettes, which are being banned across the world due to its lethal impact on human health, are being sold openly in the markets of federal capital, seeking strict action from the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) which is yet to launch a crackdown against the violators.

The parents and senior citizens have sought complete ban on the sale and use of e-smoking across the city and raised serious concern over the access of youth to such harmful products that may lead to serious health-hazard.

The vendors operating in different markets of the federal capital including, Jinnah Super, F-10, F-11 Markaz, Kohsar Market, Mega Mall Plaza, and in blue area were selling vapes, imported from Japan and China, with impunity, a resident of G-6, Muhammad Aslam complained on Monday.

He said the trend of e-cigarettes had grown in short span of time as it was not being considered as big crime which was infact playing havoc with the life of youngsters who were more vulnerable to such products.

An e-cigarette seller at F-11 Markaz requested anonymity told APP that the Electronic cigarettes, also known as e-cigarettes or vapes, were battery-powered devices that convert liquid-based nicotine into an inhalable vapor.

He said the e-smoking was gaining popularity among teenagers studying in different colleges and universities of the federal capital as they embraced this habit as status symbol or fun.

"This liquid can also be flavored, making it more appealing and taste better than regular cigarettes," the shopkeeper said.

The cost of vapes were ranged between five to twenty thousand rupee having other accessories including charger, power bank and a lead to charge an e-cigarette at least ten hours.

Dr Waseem Khwaja from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences said, as young people become addicted to nicotine, they are more likely to become users of other tobacco products as well, e-cigarettes vapor also has harmful effects on the respiratory system "Nicotine is not just addictive, it's a toxic with links to increased risks of cardiovascular problems and cancer as well as worrisome effects on the developing brain," he added.

When contacted Additional Deputy Commissioner, ICTA, Asif Raheem said, he was well aware of the situation and the teams were paying regular visits to the illegal cigarette sellers.

He said the administration was working on the matter of prohibition for selling e-cigarette and the crackdown would be initiated soon.

"Our mission is to make capital a tobacco free city", he said.