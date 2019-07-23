UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ban On Sale Of E-cigarettes Sought

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 12:43 AM

Ban on sale of e-cigarettes sought

E-cigarettes, which are being banned across the world due to its lethal impact on human health, are being sold openly in the markets of federal capital, seeking strict action from the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) which is yet to launch a crackdown against the violators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ):E-cigarettes, which are being banned across the world due to its lethal impact on human health, are being sold openly in the markets of federal capital, seeking strict action from the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) which is yet to launch a crackdown against the violators.

The parents and senior citizens have sought complete ban on the sale and use of e-smoking across the city and raised serious concern over the access of youth to such harmful products that may lead to serious health-hazard.

The vendors operating in different markets of the federal capital including, Jinnah Super, F-10, F-11 Markaz, Kohsar Market, Mega Mall Plaza, and in blue area were selling vapes, imported from Japan and China, with impunity, a resident of G-6, Muhammad Aslam complained on Monday.

He said the trend of e-cigarettes had grown in short span of time as it was not being considered as big crime which was infact playing havoc with the life of youngsters who were more vulnerable to such products.

An e-cigarette seller at F-11 Markaz requested anonymity told APP that the Electronic cigarettes, also known as e-cigarettes or vapes, were battery-powered devices that convert liquid-based nicotine into an inhalable vapor.

He said the e-smoking was gaining popularity among teenagers studying in different colleges and universities of the federal capital as they embraced this habit as status symbol or fun.

"This liquid can also be flavored, making it more appealing and taste better than regular cigarettes," the shopkeeper said.

The cost of vapes were ranged between five to twenty thousand rupee having other accessories including charger, power bank and a lead to charge an e-cigarette at least ten hours.

Dr Waseem Khwaja from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences said, as young people become addicted to nicotine, they are more likely to become users of other tobacco products as well, e-cigarettes vapor also has harmful effects on the respiratory system "Nicotine is not just addictive, it's a toxic with links to increased risks of cardiovascular problems and cancer as well as worrisome effects on the developing brain," he added.

When contacted Additional Deputy Commissioner, ICTA, Asif Raheem said, he was well aware of the situation and the teams were paying regular visits to the illegal cigarette sellers.

He said the administration was working on the matter of prohibition for selling e-cigarette and the crackdown would be initiated soon.

"Our mission is to make capital a tobacco free city", he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World China Bank Young Sale Lead Japan May Market Cancer From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

46 minutes ago

Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

46 minutes ago

Rashid Hospital ranks among top 10 health faciliti ..

46 minutes ago

RAK Chamber calls on Costa Rican business leaders ..

1 hour ago

Trump Says US Assistance to Pakistan Could Resume ..

8 minutes ago

Microsoft joins project on ethical artificial inte ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.