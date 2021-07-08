Bangash for teaching professional subjects to meet job requirements

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash on Thursday stressed the need of teaching professional subjects and courses in universities to meet the job requirement of local and international market.

He said this during a visit to Swat University where he was given a detailed briefing about various matters of the university.

He said that vocational courses should be taught in colleges and universities so that trained youth could be sent to Gulf countries as workforce.

Vice Chancellor Swat University, Professor Dr. Muhammad Jamal while giving a briefing said that university was offering studies in 28 subjects, 49 short courses and so far given 380 scholarships given to students.

He said that three more entrepreneurship courses would be started after eid.

He said that total 401 teaching and non-teaching staff was available to facilitate more than 6,000 students.

Vice Chancellor informed that national incubation center had been completed with the financial support of the Federal government.

It was informed that construction of flats and houses for university staff and sport playground was completed while new academic block would be completed soon.

The special assistant was briefed about land dispute, water scarcity and encroachment and other issues of the university.

Kamran Bangash assured to resolve all issues of Swat university on priority basis.