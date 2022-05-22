UrduPoint.com

Barrister Fahad Malik's Mother Pleads CJP For Provision Of Justice, Transfer Of Case

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2022 | 12:34 AM

Barrister Fahad Malik's mother pleads CJP for provision of justice, transfer of case

Barrister Fahad Malik who was murdered in the Federal Capital, his mother Maleeha Soomro, has pleaded the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for justice and transfer of her son's case to another court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Barrister Fahad Malik who was murdered in the Federal Capital, his mother Maleeha Soomro, has pleaded the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for justice and transfer of her son's case to another court.

She pleaded that the petition filed in the Supreme Court should be heard soon and the case should be monitored. She said that the justice should be provided to the children and family of the victim. Addressing a press conference at the National Press Club Islamabad, Ms. Maleeha Soomro said that her son Barrister Fahad Malik was killed by Raja Arshad. "I was terrified when the killer Raja Arshad escaped from the scene after the murder and was later arrested from the border area," she added.

She said that today (Saturday) was Fahad Malik's birthday and she has been wandering to get justice for six years. She said that she had appealed the Supreme Court for inclusion of terrorism provisions in this case. She alleged that criminals were being facilitated by prosecuting cases. If the accused was granted bail then he (accused) would run away.

She appealed the Chief Justice to monitor the case and provide justice to the children and family of Barrister Fahad Malik.

