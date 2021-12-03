UrduPoint.com

Barrister Saif Visits KP Information Department

Barrister Saif visits KP Information Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Khan Saif Friday visited Information Department and met with Secretary Information, Arshad Khan in his office.

Besides, Director General (DG) Information, Imdadullah Khan, Additional Secretary Fayyaz Alam, Deputy Secretary Obaidullah, Deputy Secretary (Admin) Abdul Hadi, Director Information Sibghatullah, Director PR Saleem Khan and Press Registrar Ansar Khilji were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the Special Assistant was briefed in detail regarding the performance of the department including different sections and directors were also introduced with him.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant said that the role of the Information Department during the current era is of high importance as the delivery news based on truth to the people is essential.

He said that more steps would be taken to bring the department at par with the requirements of the modern era and termed already steps taken by the department in this regard as encouraging.

Later, the Special Assistant visited different sections of the Information Department and collected information from the staff about their respective duties.

He urged all the staffers to perform their duties diligently and said that all officers of the department would have to play their respective roles for bringing improvement in its performance.

