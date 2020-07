BCCI leaders condole demise of Jamaal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The leaders of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) expressed their deep sorrow and grief over demise of trader leader, Jamaal Abdul Nasir.

According to a press release issued here, President BCCI, Javed Iqbal Chaudhary, the Senior Vice President, Ahmed Bilal, Vice President, Muhammad Illays Khan and others expressed their deep sorrow and grief over demise of former member Executive Committee of BCCI and president Anjuman Tajran Ahmedpur East, Jamaal Abdul Nasir.

They prayed for rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.