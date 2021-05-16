UrduPoint.com
Begum Naseem Wali Khan Laid To Rest At Wali Bagh Charsadda

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 08:50 PM

Begum Naseem Wali Khan laid to rest at Wali Bagh Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Former provincial president Awami National Party (ANP) Begum Naseem Wali Khan laid to rest at Wali Bagh Charsadda on Sunday after the funeral prayer.

Maulana Mohsin Uddin offered her funeral prayer which was attended by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz, Provincial Minister Fazle Shakoor, ANP's leadership including Central Senior Vice President Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, Secretary General Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan, Senator Hidayat Ullah Khan, Engineer Ameer Muqam, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, representatives of JUIF and Afghan Consulate and others.

Veteran politician and former Provincial President of Awami National Party (ANP), Begum Naseem Wali Khan died due to protected illness in Charsadda district. She was 85.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Federal and Provincial Ministers and parliamentarians besides members of the civil society condoled the sad demise of the veteran politician.

They prayed Allah Almighty to may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

Naseem Wali Khan was born in 1933 in Mardan and was married to former politician and President of ANP Abdul Wali Khan in 1954.

She was the mother of Sangeen Wali Khan (late) and Dr Gulalai Wali Khan as well as step-mother of ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan. She was the sister of former Federal Minister Azam Khan Hoti and paternal aunt of Member National Assembly and former CM KP Ameer Haider Hoti.

Served as President of ANP, MNA and MPA several times, Naseem Wali Khan had also served as parliamentary leader of the Awami National Party in Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

