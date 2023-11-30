Open Menu

Besant Hall Cultural Centre Pays Tribute To Mumtaz Mirza

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2023 | 04:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Besant Hall Cultural Center (BHCC) in collaboration with the Endowment Trust Fund celebrated an evening with eminent scholar Mumtaz Mirza here on the other day.

The evening was presided over by Sajjad Mumtaz Mirza.

Qazi Khadim, Naseer Mirza, former Broadcaster Nisar Memon, Gulbadan Jawed Mirza eulogized the personality, life, services, contributions, and accomplishments of Mumtaz Mirza.

The family was happy to celebrate the day of Mumtaz Mirza as one of Sindh's Milestones and most prominent personalities.

Mumtaz Mirza did not only set an example for an ideal Sindhi but also as a lover and beloved of Sindh.

Faheem Allan Faqeer adorned the evening with his beautiful voice to celebrate the friendship and affiliation between Allan Faqeer and Mumtaz Mirza.

APP/nsm

