Best educational institutions ray of hope for society: Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan

Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan said on Monday that best educational institutions were a ray of hope for the society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan said on Monday that best educational institutions were a ray of hope for the society.

Addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony here at Gepco Grammar School, he announced cash prizes of Rs 100,000 for the position holder male and female students.

The Federal Minister said that Gepco (Gujranwala Electric Power Company) Grammar School management and teachers deserved appreciations for not only imparting best education to the students but also honing their constructive and innovative capabilities in a shortest possible time despite having limited resources.

"I am really glad to see that Gepco school's students have achieved 100 percent result and proved the fact that everything is possible with hard work and commitment," he remarked.

Gepco board of Directors (BoD) Chairman Muhammad Shoaib Butt, Chief Executive Officer Engineer Muhammad Ayyub, Gepco School Principal Maliha Yaqoob, Wapda Hydro Union Regional Chairman Waliur Rehman also spoke on the occasion.