UrduPoint.com

Best Educational Institutions Ray Of Hope For Society: Federal Minister For Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Best educational institutions ray of hope for society: Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan

Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan said on Monday that best educational institutions were a ray of hope for the society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan said on Monday that best educational institutions were a ray of hope for the society.

Addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony here at Gepco Grammar School, he announced cash prizes of Rs 100,000 for the position holder male and female students.

The Federal Minister said that Gepco (Gujranwala Electric Power Company) Grammar School management and teachers deserved appreciations for not only imparting best education to the students but also honing their constructive and innovative capabilities in a shortest possible time despite having limited resources.

"I am really glad to see that Gepco school's students have achieved 100 percent result and proved the fact that everything is possible with hard work and commitment," he remarked.

Gepco board of Directors (BoD) Chairman Muhammad Shoaib Butt, Chief Executive Officer Engineer Muhammad Ayyub, Gepco School Principal Maliha Yaqoob, Wapda Hydro Union Regional Chairman Waliur Rehman also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Education Company Male Gujranwala Khurram Dastgir Khan Best

Recent Stories

IGP for efficient investigation department

IGP for efficient investigation department

4 seconds ago
 Biden Briefed on Deadly Nashville Elementary Schoo ..

Biden Briefed on Deadly Nashville Elementary School Shooting - White House

5 seconds ago
 PEIRA to expand its registration network through e ..

PEIRA to expand its registration network through engaging stakeholders

7 seconds ago
 Most Orthodox Jews in Israel Back Judicial Reform ..

Most Orthodox Jews in Israel Back Judicial Reform - Poll

8 seconds ago
 UN Says 'Concerned' by Tensions Amid Russia's Plan ..

UN Says 'Concerned' by Tensions Amid Russia's Plan to Deploy Tactical Nukes in B ..

10 seconds ago
 Real GDP growth projected to expand by 4.3 percent ..

Real GDP growth projected to expand by 4.3 percent in 2024: Central Bank

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.