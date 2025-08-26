BFA crackdown on fake labeling businesses in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The operation team of Balochistan Food Authority cracked down on Khaizi Chowk Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Tuesday and seized the business of fake labeling of bottled water and beverages.

During the operation, an illegal label sealing unit was caught red-handed and sealed and revealed that labels of fake and unregistered mineral water and juice brands were being supplied to various units.

While the same labels were being used in the manufacture of substandard and unsafe bottled water and juice on a large scale in Quetta city which is not only a serious violation of laws but also a serious threat to the health of citizens.

During the operation, labels of unregistered and fake brands and thousands of empty plastic bottles were recovered.The labels contained misleading claims about nutritional information and facts, while no license, laboratory reports or legal documents were provided by the unit.

According to BFA team, the unit was storing crystalline liquid minerals in direct sunlight, which is against the prescribed standards, the unit was immediately sealed, despite labels and empty bottles of different brands were seized and further investigation was initiated.

Director General BFA, Waqar Khurshid Alam, said in this regard that fake labeling of beverages and bottled water is a blatant game with the health of citizens.

He said that the Balochistan Food Authority is following a zero-tolerance policy against such activities, strict measures are being taken to protect the public from substandard and fake products.

He said that our top priority is to provide safe, quality and healthy food to the citizens.While supervising the entire operation, Director Operations BFA, Muhammad Riaz Nasir, said that a network of manufacturers of substandard water and beverages through fake labeling was working systematically, which BFA took timely action and exposed it.

He said that the BFA's operation teams are constantly vigilant against the supply of substandard and fake food products and strict action is being taken against those involved in illegal business.