Ayesha Wattoo praises Sundas Foundation for humanitarian services

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Lahore Director General Ayesha Manzoor Wattoo has said that the Sundas Foundation is rendering outstanding services in saving humanity and promoting public welfare. She said the organisation is truly working to save the lives of innocent children suffering from Thalassemia and other blood disorders.

Speaking to the media during her visit to the Sundas Foundation in Lahore on Tuesday, Wattoo said that more than 10,000 Thalassemia patients are receiving treatment at the institution, where they are provided with world-class medical facilities. She added that the laboratories and other facilities are state-of-the-art, while the blood transfusion system is exemplary.

She emphasised that philanthropists should step forward and contribute generously to this noble cause so that more children can be supported.

She also appealed to the public to donate blood, saying that just one bottle of blood can provide three vital components that give patients new hope for life.

Wattoo urged the government to extend maximum support to institutions like the Sundas Foundation to provide relief to underprivileged segments of society. She also paid tribute to renowned columnist and writer Munnu Bhai, describing the Sundas Foundation as a living legacy of his selfless struggle and commitment to humanitarian service.

During the visit, Medical Director Sundas Foundation, Dr. Adnan Gillani, gave the DG a detailed briefing on patient treatment, blood supply systems, advanced laboratories and the free medical services being provided.

Founder and President of Sundas Foundation, Muhammad Yaseen Khan, presented a commemorative shield to the distinguished guest and termed her visit a source of encouragement for the organisation.