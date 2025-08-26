Open Menu

ITP Fines Over 11,600 Motorists In Islamabad For Traffic Violations Last Week

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 07:50 PM

ITP fines over 11,600 motorists in Islamabad for traffic violations last week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has intensified its campaign against traffic law violators in the Federal capital, taking legal action against more than 11,600 motorists, motorcyclists and public transport drivers during the last week.

An official told APP on Tuesday that as part of the campaign, 998 motorcyclists were fined for riding without helmets, 2,552 motorists for illegal parking, 808 for wrong-way driving, 1,169 for signal violations, and 114 for driving without a licence. Similarly, 4,741 overloaded vehicles and 94 vehicles without valid fitness certificates were also penalized.

He said legal action was also taken against 207 rickshaw drivers for violating the ban on their entry into the federal capital.

The official further said that through the use of drone technology, challans were issued to 60 drivers, while 45 drivers were provided with awareness and guidance regarding traffic laws.

SP Traffic Majid Iqbal urged citizens to strictly follow traffic rules and cooperate with the Islamabad Traffic Police to ensure an integrated traffic system in the city.

He added that ITP was making every possible effort to prevent accidents and ensure the equal enforcement of traffic laws across the capital.

