ITP Fines Over 11,600 Motorists In Islamabad For Traffic Violations Last Week
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has intensified its campaign against traffic law violators in the Federal capital, taking legal action against more than 11,600 motorists, motorcyclists and public transport drivers during the last week.
An official told APP on Tuesday that as part of the campaign, 998 motorcyclists were fined for riding without helmets, 2,552 motorists for illegal parking, 808 for wrong-way driving, 1,169 for signal violations, and 114 for driving without a licence. Similarly, 4,741 overloaded vehicles and 94 vehicles without valid fitness certificates were also penalized.
He said legal action was also taken against 207 rickshaw drivers for violating the ban on their entry into the federal capital.
The official further said that through the use of drone technology, challans were issued to 60 drivers, while 45 drivers were provided with awareness and guidance regarding traffic laws.
SP Traffic Majid Iqbal urged citizens to strictly follow traffic rules and cooperate with the Islamabad Traffic Police to ensure an integrated traffic system in the city.
He added that ITP was making every possible effort to prevent accidents and ensure the equal enforcement of traffic laws across the capital.
APP/rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ayesha Wattoo praises Sundas Foundation for humanitarian services4 minutes ago
-
ITP fines over 11,600 motorists in Islamabad for traffic violations last week4 minutes ago
-
BFA crackdown on fake labeling businesses in Quetta4 minutes ago
-
Balochistan health department enforces salary cuts over AI attendance non-compliance14 minutes ago
-
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference held14 minutes ago
-
150-year-old Banyan tree restored on CM’s directives14 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi attends book launch of “From May 9 to February 8” in Barcelona24 minutes ago
-
CSA launches executive leadership programme for Punjab VCs24 minutes ago
-
Religious scholars calls on RPO, discuss harmony24 minutes ago
-
1602 applications received for Dhee Rani program in Sargodha division24 minutes ago
-
Provincial Voter Education Committee meeting held in Quetta24 minutes ago
-
Minister directs immediate relief efforts in flood-hit areas24 minutes ago