Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference Held
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2025 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) A Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference was held on Tuesday at the Municipal Corporation Hall under the auspices of the Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department. The event brought together a large number of scholars, civil society members, and officials in a spiritual and reflective gathering.
Zonal Administrator Gulab Arshad presided over the ceremony, which was also attended by District Manager Auqaf Shahid Arsalan, Zonal Khatib Aslam Saqi, and other respected religious figures.
Addressing the participants, Gulab Arshad said that the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) serves as a beacon of light for all humanity. “Following the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) is the true path to success in this world and the hereafter,” he emphasized.
He urged everyone to practically adopt the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) in their daily lives.
District Manager Shahid Arsalan highlighted the spiritual value of Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) gatherings, calling them a source of blessings and unity. He added that lasting peace in society can only be achieved by truly following the example of the Prophet (PBUH).
Speakers at the conference reaffirmed their commitment to promoting brotherhood, religious harmony, and peace during the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
The conference concluded with prayers for national unity and prosperity.
