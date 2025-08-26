Open Menu

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference Held

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) A Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference was held on Tuesday at the Municipal Corporation Hall under the auspices of the Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department. The event brought together a large number of scholars, civil society members, and officials in a spiritual and reflective gathering.

Zonal Administrator Gulab Arshad presided over the ceremony, which was also attended by District Manager Auqaf Shahid Arsalan, Zonal Khatib Aslam Saqi, and other respected religious figures.

Addressing the participants, Gulab Arshad said that the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) serves as a beacon of light for all humanity. “Following the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) is the true path to success in this world and the hereafter,” he emphasized.

He urged everyone to practically adopt the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) in their daily lives.

District Manager Shahid Arsalan highlighted the spiritual value of Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) gatherings, calling them a source of blessings and unity. He added that lasting peace in society can only be achieved by truly following the example of the Prophet (PBUH).

Speakers at the conference reaffirmed their commitment to promoting brotherhood, religious harmony, and peace during the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

The conference concluded with prayers for national unity and prosperity.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan