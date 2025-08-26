Open Menu

150-year-old Banyan Tree Restored On CM’s Directives

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 07:40 PM

150-year-old Banyan tree restored on CM’s directives

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has termed the restoration of a 150-year-old banyan tree in Karachi as a `significant step in climate conservation’ and a `symbol of the bond between past and present.’

The historic tree, located at Qasr-e-Naz, Club Road, had collapsed during the recent monsoon rains due to strong winds. A two-day-long rescue operation, led by the Sindh Forest Department, successfully revived and replanted the tree, giving it a new lease on life.

According to a technical report submitted by Chief Conservator Javed Mahar, the roots of the banyan tree had been damaged by fungus and termite infestation caused by water deficiency.

The massive tree was carefully relocated to a nearby suitable site with the help of heavy cranes.

The rescue operation also ensured the preservation of adjacent neem and kamini trees, which were safely replanted at better locations.

Murad Ali Shah lauded the efforts of the Forest Department’s rescue team and urged the youth to recognize the importance of protecting historical trees, which he described as `living symbols of heritage and environmental resilience.’

“This revival is not only about saving a tree - it is about safeguarding history and contributing to a greener, healthier future,” the CM remarked.

