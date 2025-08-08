BFA seizes large consignment of fake, unhealthy spices of packets of National company

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) on Friday seized a large consignment of fake and substandard spices, thousands of packets of the famous company National in Quetta during operation against those involved in counterfeiting food items and playing with health of people.

The operation was carried out on the basis of a confidential information against two wholesale traders of New Adda and Satellite Town by BFA team from where thousands of packets of fake spices were seized.

According to Director Operations Muhammad Riaz Nasir, these fake spices were being illegally transported to Quetta from other provinces and supplied to various small and big cities of the province.

The packaging, labeling and branding of the seized packets were done in such a way that it was extremely difficult for the common consumer to distinguish between the real and the fake.

He said that both traders were immediately sealed for serious violation of laws and endangering the health of consumers, action has been intensified to reach the main suppliers and main distributors of this network during further investigation.

Director General of BFA Waqar Khurshid Alam said in this regard that elements involved in the business of fake and substandard food items would not deserve any concession saying that indiscriminate actions would continue to ensure the supply of quality and safe food in the province.

He mentioned that counterfeiting in the food item business is a serious threat to the health of the public, in view of which the authority is taking steps at all levels to provide adulterated and safe food to the public.

Soon, the factories and main distributors manufacturing fake spices will be traced and strict legal action will be taken against them, he noted.

He also appealed to the public to check the packaging, labeling and expiration date when purchasing food items and to immediately report any suspicious product or supplier to the authority's helpline number -0333- 4664507 so that timely action could be taken.