UrduPoint.com

Bhatta Chowk Cattle Market Contract Auctioned For Rs 80.6 Mln

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Bhatta Chowk cattle market contract auctioned for Rs 80.6 mln

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has auctioned the contract to establish temporary cattle market at Bhatta Chowk, Misrial Road for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals at Rs 80.6 million

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has auctioned the contract to establish temporary cattle market at Bhatta Chowk, Misrial Road for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals at Rs 80.6 million.

According to Chief Executive Officer RCB Imran Gulzar, the contractor would set up a temporary cattle market in Bhatta Chowk and a ban would be imposed on sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in all other cantonment areas.

He informed that the contract was awarded in a transparent manner to the highest bidder, Moeen Khan, who offered Rs 80.6 million in an auction in which 35 bidders participated.

He said the contractor would charge Rs 2,000 per goat and sheep and Rs 3,000 per cow and bull from the buyer.

The market would be set up on modern lines where besides water, veterinary doctors would be available to check the health of the animals.

The RCB would form teams to check the illegal cattle markets in the cantonment areas, he said adding, no animal vendor would be allowed to bring sacrificial animals in the residential areas.

Sale and purchase of sacrificial animals on the roads and streets would be banned and all-out efforts would be made to keep the cantonment area neat and clean during the Eid-ul-Azha days, he added.

He said, authorities concerned would also be asked to strictly implement standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The CEO warned that strict action would be taken against vendors who violate orders besides imposition of heavy fine and confiscation of the animals.

395

Related Topics

Water Moeen Khan Fine Road Sale Rawalpindi Market All From Million

Recent Stories

UK Geologist Sentenced to 15 Years in Iraq for Smu ..

UK Geologist Sentenced to 15 Years in Iraq for Smuggling Artifacts - Reports

3 minutes ago
 President holds Education Ministry responsible for ..

President holds Education Ministry responsible for non-use of foreign grant

3 minutes ago
 Two more car-lifter gangs busted

Two more car-lifter gangs busted

3 minutes ago
 US Confirms Will Not Invite Cuba, Nicaragua, Venez ..

US Confirms Will Not Invite Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela to Summit of Americas - R ..

6 minutes ago
 ICRC Treating Russian, Ukrainian War Prisoners Dif ..

ICRC Treating Russian, Ukrainian War Prisoners Differently - Russian Human Right ..

6 minutes ago
 Minister Salik discusses political situation with ..

Minister Salik discusses political situation with CM Hamza Shehbaz

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.