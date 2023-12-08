Open Menu

Bid To Smuggle Narcotics Foiled; 11 Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2023 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Police on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics here and arrested 11 suspects while confiscating the drugs and a vehicle.

The spokesman of Excise department said that narcotics was being smuggled in a truck loaded with tissue papers, adding that tissue consignment was loaded from a factory in Tajabad area here.

The Excise police recovered 12kg of opium and 785 grams of ice from a mini Mazda truck number LXL 6715, the spokesman said and added that the driver of the vehicle Alam Khan, s/o Ghulam Muhammad, resident of Abakhel, District Mianwali, was arrested on the spot.

During the initial investigation, the driver said that the consignment of tissue papers was loaded by a person Masudur Rahman from a factory in Industrial Estate here for Lahore.

The Excise police raided on the factory and arrested nine and started investigation while a case was also registered at Excise Police Station.

