Bikers group reach Multan to pay tribute to martyrs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A group of bikers reached here on Friday to pay homage to martyrs, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :A group of bikers reached here on Friday to pay homage to martyrs , who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

'Roamer Khan International Motorbike Riders Group' visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada in the city and offered Fateha for the martyrs. The bikers also visited divisional sports office and met Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum.

Talking to APP, Roamer Khan, an international biker, who was leading the group, said they had started the journey from Karachi on Oct 15 and traveled about 1,200 kilometres so far.

He said they would travel 13,000 kilometre all along. He said they had the district on their route and also paid tribute to martyrs.

Roamer said he had traveled 56,000 kilometres so far on motorbike and added that he would leave for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah on his bike from Dec 16 this year via Iran, Iraq and Kuwait.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem said that bikers were visiting cities for a noble cause and for paying tribute to martyrs, adding that it was a very positive massage for our youth.

He termed the visit a source of getting people closer to one another in the country.

Earlier, the DSO welcomed the bikers at his office and thanked them for visiting city of saints.

Later, the bikers left for their next destination Vehari from where they would move to Lahore Friday night.