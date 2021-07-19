Bikers return to Multan after 12-day tour to Khunjrab Pass

:As many as 12 bikers returned to city after a tour to Khunjrab Pass-China boarder with motto to explore the country on bikes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 12 bikers returned to city after a tour to Khunjrab Pass-China boarder with motto to explore the country on bikes.

Bikers on Road, ( bikers association) arranged a wonderful tour of 12 days with the Cooperation of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP.).

Chairman Bikers Association, Yasir Khan, told APP on Monday that there were 12 bikers on 10 bikes adding that the tour started from Multan to Khunjrab with 10 bikes via Islamabad, Muzaffarabad (AJK), Naran, kaghan, Gilgit, Humz and reached Khungrab Pass.

They began tour on July 3rd and returned to Multan on July 14, he concluded.