UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bikers Return To Multan After 12-day Tour To Khunjrab Pass

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 04:19 PM

Bikers return to Multan after 12-day tour to Khunjrab Pass

:As many as 12 bikers returned to city after a tour to Khunjrab Pass-China boarder with motto to explore the country on bikes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 12 bikers returned to city after a tour to Khunjrab Pass-China boarder with motto to explore the country on bikes.

Bikers on Road, ( bikers association) arranged a wonderful tour of 12 days with the Cooperation of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP.).

Chairman Bikers Association, Yasir Khan, told APP on Monday that there were 12 bikers on 10 bikes adding that the tour started from Multan to Khunjrab with 10 bikes via Islamabad, Muzaffarabad (AJK), Naran, kaghan, Gilgit, Humz and reached Khungrab Pass.

They began tour on July 3rd and returned to Multan on July 14, he concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Islamabad Punjab Road Gilgit Baltistan Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir July From

Recent Stories

MCF chalks out plan for cleanliness on Eidul Azha

2 minutes ago

Zuma graft trial resumes without usual support cro ..

2 minutes ago

'Freedom day' in England despite warnings as virus ..

2 minutes ago

#JusticeforSaima trending top in Pakistan

32 minutes ago

Initial Intra-Afghan Meeting May Be Considered as ..

18 minutes ago

S.Korea's Moon to skip Tokyo Games, ruling out sum ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.