UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Appoints Party Office Bearers In Naushehro Feroze

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Bilawal appoints party office bearers in Naushehro Feroze

Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday appointed office bearers of PPP district Naushehro Feroze with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday appointed office bearers of PPP district Naushehro Feroze with immediate effect.

In a notification issued here by the party secretariat, Sohail Ahmed Abbasi has given portfolio of PPP General Secretary of district Tando Allah Yar, Moula Bux Thebo, Senior Vice President, Zaheer Pitafi, General Secretary and Juman Laghari Information Secretary.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sohail Ahmed Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Russia's Negative COVID Forecast Not Ruling Out Da ..

Russia's Negative COVID Forecast Not Ruling Out Daily Cases Reaching Six-Digit F ..

50 seconds ago
 New Kazakh Prime Minister Holds Phone Conversation ..

New Kazakh Prime Minister Holds Phone Conversation With Mishustin - Nur-Sultan

52 seconds ago
 Germany's 2021 Deaths Highest in Post-War History ..

Germany's 2021 Deaths Highest in Post-War History - Statistics

53 seconds ago
 Gandapur directs making town planning compulsory s ..

Gandapur directs making town planning compulsory segment of rural uplift

55 seconds ago
 Government would provide Electronic Voting Machine ..

Government would provide Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to the Election Commi ..

57 seconds ago
 AJK PM emphasizes cadet college administration to ..

AJK PM emphasizes cadet college administration to maintain quality education

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.