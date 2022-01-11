Bilawal appoints party office bearers in Naushehro Feroze

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday appointed office bearers of PPP district Naushehro Feroze with immediate effect.

In a notification issued here by the party secretariat, Sohail Ahmed Abbasi has given portfolio of PPP General Secretary of district Tando Allah Yar, Moula Bux Thebo, Senior Vice President, Zaheer Pitafi, General Secretary and Juman Laghari Information Secretary.