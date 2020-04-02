Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns maligning campaign against journalists

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemned the scolding and abusing of renowned journalists on social media.

In a statement issued by party secretariat here on Thursday, he said that media plays a vital role in a democratic system.

He said the media all over the world had criticized as it held responsible different governments on their measures regarding coronavirus control.

PPP Chairman urged the government to use national resources and their efforts to make the people aware of coronavirus.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the need of the hour was to be united.

Meanwhile in a twitter message, Bilawal Bhutto said Human Rights Watch has advised others to adopt policies of Sindh government.

He said the international organization has said that the Sindh government's policies should be followed by other governments for protecting workers' rights.

The Sindh government had issued an order not to lay-off workers in the time of the pandemic.

The provincial government had also established a complaint cell where employees can file their complaint of either not getting their salaries or being rendered unemployed.