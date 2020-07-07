UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Discusses Political Situation With JUI-F Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

Bilawal discusses political situation with JUI-F chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday called on Jamiat Ulema-e islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed about the political situation in the country.

The JUI-F chief invited the PPP Chairman to attend his All Parties Conference scheduled to be held in Sindh on July 9, said a news release issued by PPP secretariat.

Apart from this, an important video link meeting was also held at the Bilawal House under the chairmanship of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

While addressing the meeting, the PPP chairman asked to the participants that the baseless allegations of corruption against the party should be answered bluntly as no corruption was proved against the PPP leaders.

The video link meeting was attended by Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Aitzaz Ahsan, Senator Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar, Saleem Mandviwala, Shazia Murree, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor Maula Bakhsh Chandio, Nafisa Shah, Palwasha Khan, Rubina Khalid, Shehla Raza, Sharmila Farooqi, Nawab Yousuf Talpur, Nawab Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Zaman Qureshi, Barrister Amir Hassan, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Ali Haider Gilani, Asghar Nadeem Kaira, Raja Khurram Pervez, Nabil Gabol, Saeed Ghani, Nisar Khoru, Latif Akbar, Nasir Shah, Owais Shah, Imtiaz Sheikh, Aajez Dhamra, Qadir Patel, Chaudhry Munawar Anjum, Murtaza Wahab, Timur Talpur, Dr Shazia Sobia, Sehar Kamran, Faisal Karim Kundi, Jam Ikram Dharijo, Sadia Danish, Sarbland Jogzai, Javed Ayub, Naz Baloch, Ismail Rahu, Sohail Sial, Gyan Chand, Nazir Dhoki and others.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Corruption Sherry Rehman Murree Shehla Raza Sharmila Farooqi Qamar Zaman Kaira Ali Haider Gilani Nasir Iftikhar Ahmed Faisal Karim Kundi July All From Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

28 minutes ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

1 hour ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

3 hours ago

Punjab Food Authority seals four outlets , arreste ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Court Arrests Deputy Science Minister for ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.