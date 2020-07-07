Bilawal discusses political situation with JUI-F chief

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday called on Jamiat Ulema-e islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed about the political situation in the country.

The JUI-F chief invited the PPP Chairman to attend his All Parties Conference scheduled to be held in Sindh on July 9, said a news release issued by PPP secretariat.

Apart from this, an important video link meeting was also held at the Bilawal House under the chairmanship of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

While addressing the meeting, the PPP chairman asked to the participants that the baseless allegations of corruption against the party should be answered bluntly as no corruption was proved against the PPP leaders.

The video link meeting was attended by Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Aitzaz Ahsan, Senator Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar, Saleem Mandviwala, Shazia Murree, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor Maula Bakhsh Chandio, Nafisa Shah, Palwasha Khan, Rubina Khalid, Shehla Raza, Sharmila Farooqi, Nawab Yousuf Talpur, Nawab Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Zaman Qureshi, Barrister Amir Hassan, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Ali Haider Gilani, Asghar Nadeem Kaira, Raja Khurram Pervez, Nabil Gabol, Saeed Ghani, Nisar Khoru, Latif Akbar, Nasir Shah, Owais Shah, Imtiaz Sheikh, Aajez Dhamra, Qadir Patel, Chaudhry Munawar Anjum, Murtaza Wahab, Timur Talpur, Dr Shazia Sobia, Sehar Kamran, Faisal Karim Kundi, Jam Ikram Dharijo, Sadia Danish, Sarbland Jogzai, Javed Ayub, Naz Baloch, Ismail Rahu, Sohail Sial, Gyan Chand, Nazir Dhoki and others.