Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Bilawal distributes leasing documents among 150 persons

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday said that he would save the slums across Sindh and give property rights to the residents there.

This he said while addressing an initial leasing ceremony for 150 people under a scheme to give property rights to the residents of more than 8,000 slums in 19 mahallas of district, at Gharibabad Muhallah of city.  He said that the PPP had never opposed giving plots to any judge, bureaucrat or anyone else, hopefully, would not object to the poor getting their due right.

 Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said said that he was proud of the people of Larkana who had formed organizations to save their homes, launched a movement and today that movement had been successful. A new journey began today, he added.

Across Sindh, where people had been living for forty years, the slum dwellers would be given property rights, he added and further said that the task of rescuing the slums would be intensified from February 2022.

  "We will do our best to give the poor people their rights",  Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said.

MNA Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the journey started today from the slums of Larkana, would start in the whole of Sindh including Karachi, he added.

He claimed that coming into government after the next general election, we would give property rights to the citizens living in slums all over the country.

 Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari handed over lease certificates to 150 people in the first phase of the project to give property rights to the slum dwellers of Larkana.

 Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Liaquat Ali Askani, MNA Khusheed Ahmed Junejo, Jameel Ahmed Soomro, MPAs, citizens and leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.

