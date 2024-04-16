Bilawal Meets PPP Delegation From Gilgit-Baltistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 08:22 PM
Hairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday met with the PPP delegation of Gilgit-Baltistan Chapter
The delegation comprised Amjad Advocate, Jameel Ahmed, Engineer Ismail, Sadia Danish, Imran Nadeem, Ayub Shah, Shahzad Agha and Kulsoom Mehdi, a press release said.
They informed Bilawal Bhutto about the overall political situation in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Bilawal Bhutto assured the delegation to raise the political issues of Gilgit-Baltistan at the Federal level.
