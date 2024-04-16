Open Menu

Bilawal Meets PPP Delegation From Gilgit-Baltistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 08:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday met with the PPP delegation of Gilgit-Baltistan Chapter.

The delegation comprised Amjad Advocate, Jameel Ahmed, Engineer Ismail, Sadia Danish, Imran Nadeem, Ayub Shah, Shahzad Agha and Kulsoom Mehdi, a press release said.

They informed Bilawal Bhutto about the overall political situation in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Bilawal Bhutto assured the delegation to raise the political issues of Gilgit-Baltistan at the Federal level.

