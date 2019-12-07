Bilawal says PTI govt cannot alleviate problems of general public

(@fidahassanain)

PPP Chairman Bilawal says that his party is focusing on development and will provide jobs to the people throughout the country.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2019) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government could not bring relief to the public.

“Inflation is on the peak while small businesses are stuck into the storm of taxes just because the PTI government which has failed to alleviate the problems of the general public,” said Bilawal Bhutto.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of seven-mega projects in Karachi. Bilawal said that 10 million jobs have to be provided across the country to combat the economic crisis. “Provision of jobs is a PPP’s tradition, and people will get jobs with the seven mega projects,” said Bilawal adding that “the incumbent government is encouraging only unemployment,”.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that infrastructure has to be focused on to fight the economic and governance crises, and only public government can solve it.

The scion of Bhutto dynasty asserted that the Federal government facilitated billionaires with tax amnesty scheme whereas PPP launched a revolutionary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for the public.

PPP chairman said that the bureaucracy is suffering at the hands of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the country. He maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan has worsened the economy of Pakistan.

On the other hand, Bilawal Bhutto expressed that Sibghatullah Shah Rashidi road, Shaheed-e-Millat road and Sunset Boulevard flyover was completed in just five months. “Seven mega projects have been completed today which is vital for Karachi”, he added.

Completion of all the projects was a proof of all the hard work done by provincial chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his team, he said.

“PPP is working on development,” Bilawal added.