ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday sent medical kits and other protective equipments for the doctors and other paramedics of Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari handed over this consignment of medical equipments to the the hospital's administration, said a press release.

On this occasion Humayun Khan, Faisal Karim Kundi, Aijaz Durrani and other party leaders were also present.

Bukhari said, "The PPP believes in the service of the country's people and salutes the doctors and other medical workers for serving the virus-infected patients risking their own lives.

" He said doctors and medical workers were the real heroes of the nation.

Director of Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar Dr Faisal and Dr Masood briefed the PPP delegation about the working of the hospital and situation of COVID-19 in the area.

Bukhari appreciated the courage and hard work of the doctors and other medical workers of the hospital.