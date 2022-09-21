UrduPoint.com

Bilawal's Young Foreign Ministers Conference A Call To World's Youth To Prepare For Challenges: Valasai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 08:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :On the sidelines of the 77th session of United Nations General Assembly, the Young Foreign Ministers' Conference hosted by Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari envisaged a clear call to the youth of the world to prepare themselves for the future challenges posing mounting threats to the climate, economy and peace around the globe.

"Being the Foreign Minister of a nation having 64 percent population under the age of 30, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has timely opened a channel for the youth of the world communicate with each other, discuss the prevailing and the future issues and sort out," said Surendar Valasai Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Human Rights here on Wednesday.

The meeting of Young Foreign Ministers was held at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan in New York. Foreign Ministers from Canada, Czech Republic, Hungary, Iceland, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Pakistan, Panama, Qatar, and Serbia participated in the event.

He said that the six-point agenda, which Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari outlined at the Conference shall greatly help in devising strategy and mechanisms to guarantee security, peace and harmony for the humanity.  "This agenda revolves around such challenges as climate change; the evolving global economy impacted by technological and scientific advances, green jobs, modern supply chains, crises and emergencies; peaceful co- existence and resolution of conflicts; the relentless emergence of new weapons driven strategic competition and new scientific innovations; possible future pandemics; and the need for stronger multilateral cooperation."Surendar Valasai said that right from Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP leadership had always played leading role in the efforts for world peace, economic and climate justice. Be it the first Islamic Summit in Lahore in 1974 or the Youth Diplomacy moot in New York yesterday.

