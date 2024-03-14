Open Menu

Billion Rupees' Worth Of Railway Assets Stolen In Mirpurkhas District

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 08:44 PM

A staggering theft has come to light in the Mirpurkhas district, where iron rails and wooden sleepers, valued at billions of rupees have been pilfered from an old single-meter gauge train on a large scale

The arrest of Ghulam Nabi Laghari, a Jhudo resident believed to be part of the criminal network responsible for these thefts, marks a significant development in the case.

The Old Mirpur Police, led by SHO Zeeshan Lashari seized a Mazda from Laghari, recovering 29 precious iron rails. A case has been registered in connection with this incident.

This rampant theft has targeted hundreds of kilometers of old meter-gauge steam engine trains spanning from Jhudo Noukot to Nabisar, with the stolen wooden sleepers and iron tracks being sold on a massive scale.

Local political and social figures have voiced their concern over this alarming trend, emphasizing the potential for further arrests if the Old Mirpur Police conducts a thorough investigation.

They believe that uncovering the facilitators of this criminal gang and those involved in the illegal trade of stolen railway assets could lead to the recovery of billions in precious metals.

This investigation has the potential to unveil the individuals responsible for the thefts and those who have profited from this illicit activity.

