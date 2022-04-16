UrduPoint.com

Bilquis Bano Edhi Laid To Rest In Karachi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 16, 2022 | 05:28 PM

Bilquis Bano Edhi laid to rest in Karachi

National Assembly has passed a resolution expressing deep grief and sorrow over the death of philanthropist Bilquis Edhi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2022) The funeral prayer of Bilquis Bano Edhi was offered at Memon masjid in Karachi on Saturday.

A large number of people including Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, members of provincial cabinet and other high officials attended the funeral prayer.

Bilquis Bano Edhi passed away due to protracted illness in Karachi on Friday.

She was a great social worker, mother of orphans and wife of great philanthropist and humanist Abdul Sattar Edhi.

The National Assembly on Saturday passed a resolution expressing deep grief and sorrow over the death of philanthropist Bilquis Edhi.

The resolution moved by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, paid rich tributes to the services rendered by Bilquis Edhi for the marginalized segments of the society. It recognized that Bilquis Edhi worked tirelessly beside her illustrious husband for over fifty years building and running charity hospitals, orphanages and morgues.

It noted that the philanthropists such as Bilquis Edhi are a blessing for any nation.

Extending condolences to the Edhi family, the resolution suggested that Bilquis Edhi be posthumously awarded the highest civil award.

The House today passed a resolution strongly condemning the physical and verbal attack on the Punjab Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari by the PTI and PML-Q members to sabotage the process of the election of Punjab Chief Minister.

The resolution moved by Shaza Fatima, voiced concerns over the security of the members of provincial assembly and blatant violation of the constitution. It urged that law and order be restored and the process of the election of the chief minister Punjab completed.

The resolution also demanded that those responsible for the incident be dealt with according to the law in order to prevent such actions in future.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Sindh Attack Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Resolution National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Law And Order Provincial Assembly Wife Abdul Sattar Edhi Murad Ali Shah Prayer Mosque Family Cabinet Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Rain-wind Thunderstorm expected in various parts o ..

Rain-wind Thunderstorm expected in various parts of the country: Relevant Depar ..

10 minutes ago
 PA session delayed after deputy speaker attacked b ..

PA session delayed after deputy speaker attacked by PTI MPAs

16 minutes ago
 Sargodha district police foils arms smuggling bid

Sargodha district police foils arms smuggling bid

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing ..

Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of 4 more Kashmiri youth

12 minutes ago
 CEO MWMC orders to send three workers back to MC o ..

CEO MWMC orders to send three workers back to MC over interfering in company mat ..

16 minutes ago
 Romania Bans Russian Ships From Entering Ports Sta ..

Romania Bans Russian Ships From Entering Ports Starting Sunday - Maritime Author ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.