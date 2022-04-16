Bilquis Bano Edhi laid to rest in Karachi

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2022) The funeral prayer of Bilquis Bano Edhi was offered at Memon masjid in Karachi on Saturday.

A large number of people including Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, members of provincial cabinet and other high officials attended the funeral prayer.

Bilquis Bano Edhi passed away due to protracted illness in Karachi on Friday.

She was a great social worker, mother of orphans and wife of great philanthropist and humanist Abdul Sattar Edhi.

The National Assembly on Saturday passed a resolution expressing deep grief and sorrow over the death of philanthropist Bilquis Edhi.

The resolution moved by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, paid rich tributes to the services rendered by Bilquis Edhi for the marginalized segments of the society. It recognized that Bilquis Edhi worked tirelessly beside her illustrious husband for over fifty years building and running charity hospitals, orphanages and morgues.

It noted that the philanthropists such as Bilquis Edhi are a blessing for any nation.

Extending condolences to the Edhi family, the resolution suggested that Bilquis Edhi be posthumously awarded the highest civil award.

The House today passed a resolution strongly condemning the physical and verbal attack on the Punjab Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari by the PTI and PML-Q members to sabotage the process of the election of Punjab Chief Minister.

The resolution moved by Shaza Fatima, voiced concerns over the security of the members of provincial assembly and blatant violation of the constitution. It urged that law and order be restored and the process of the election of the chief minister Punjab completed.

The resolution also demanded that those responsible for the incident be dealt with according to the law in order to prevent such actions in future.