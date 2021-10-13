BISE Bahawalpur to announce results of intermediate exam on Thursday

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur will announce result of Intermediate exams 2021 on Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur will announce result of Intermediate exams 2021 on Thursday.

Chairman of the board Prof Mazhar Saeed told APP that the results have been compiled under the policy guidelines provided by the provincial government.

He said the results of Matriculation exams 2021 will be announced on October 16.

He told that the result will be available on board website and can also be found through SMS service.