BISE Hyderabad Revises Schedule Of Remaining SSC, HSC Exams

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 10:38 PM

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad Chairman Dr Muhammad Memon Monday, rescheduling remaining examinations of the board, proposed that the last paper of HSC (Part-II) would be held on August 10

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad Chairman Dr Muhammad Memon Monday, rescheduling remaining examinations of the board, proposed that the last paper of HSC (Part-II) would be held on August 10.

In a letter addressed to the secretary universities, boards Sindh, he proposed that as per revised schedule of the remaining examinations papers of SSC (Part-I) would be be held from 11 to 13 August and HSC (Part-I) from August 23 to 28.

The chairman also proposed that the HSC (Part I-II) examinations for failures and improvers would also be conducted from August 23 to September 7.

No examination had been proposed during August 16 to 21 due to Ashura, he added.

