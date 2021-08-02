BISE Hyderabad revises schedule of remaining SSC, HSC exams

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad Chairman Dr Muhammad Memon Monday, rescheduling remaining examinations of the board, proposed that the last paper of HSC (Part-II) would be held on August 10

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad Chairman Dr Muhammad Memon Monday, rescheduling remaining examinations of the board, proposed that the last paper of HSC (Part-II) would be held on August 10.

In a letter addressed to the secretary universities, boards Sindh, he proposed that as per revised schedule of the remaining examinations papers of SSC (Part-I) would be be held from 11 to 13 August and HSC (Part-I) from August 23 to 28.

The chairman also proposed that the HSC (Part I-II) examinations for failures and improvers would also be conducted from August 23 to September 7.

No examination had been proposed during August 16 to 21 due to Ashura, he added.