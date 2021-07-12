UrduPoint.com
BISE Sukkur Urges SEPCO For Uninterrupted Power Supply During Exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:36 PM

BISE Sukkur urges SEPCO for uninterrupted power supply during exams

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sukkur Chairman Syed Mujitba Shah Monday urged the Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) to ensure uninterrupted power supply to examination halls to facilitate the students

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sukkur Chairman Syed Mujitba Shah Monday urged the Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) to ensure uninterrupted power supply to examination halls to facilitate the students.

He said the government was aware of the weather situation in the country but there was no other option as they wanted to save precious time of the students for their future.

During his visits to different examination centres, the BISE Sukkur chairman urged the students to avoid using unfair means in exams.

He said he utilized all the available resources to provide maximum facilities and a friendly environment to the students so they could better attempt their papers.

