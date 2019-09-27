Bishop Daniel calls on Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar

A delegation of Christian Community led by Bishop of Karachi and Balochistn Sadiq Daniel which called on Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar at his office here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :A delegation of Christian Community led by Bishop of Karachi and Balochistn Sadiq Daniel which called on Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar at his office here on Friday.

Talking to the delegation, the Mayor said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is fulfilling its duties, however it has no such resources or powers that could bring considerable changes, said a statement.

He said the city condition was before everyone and this was the reason of wrong planning, bad governance and total failure.

Citizens of Karachi are suffering due to these mistakes, he added.

He said, "We are raising voice to create awareness about this situation and there was no any political agenda but purely an effort to find the solution of city problems and bring improvement." The Mayor Karachi said that no result could be achieved if the system is poor we need to make our basic organization like local bodies strong.

Bishop Sadiq Daniel said that Karachi is an international city and therefore it must get special attention.