BISP intends to build a sense of pride in its beneficiaries: Rubina Khalid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rubina Khalid has said that the BISP wants to build a sense of pride in its beneficiaries.

While highlighting the significance of skill training as a means to tackle the issue of youth unemployment, in a meeting with representatives of NAVTTC at the BISP Headquarters today, Rubina Khalid said that the major focus of their technical institutions should be to provide quality skill training and proper counselling so that youth could get jobs easily.

The meeting primarily aimed to deliberate on the operational modalities of the Skill Training Voucher (STV) program, a collaborative effort between BISP and NAVTTC.

The initiative seeks to equip children of Benazir Income Support Programme beneficiaries with the necessary technical skills to secure employment opportunities, both within Pakistan and abroad.

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Rubina Khalid emphasised the significance of training programs such as Hospitality Management, Graphic Designing, Gems and Stone Polishing, Beautician, Nurse Care, and Plumbing, stating that they are highly practical and in demand.

These fields offer ample employment opportunities for youth, either in established industries or through entrepreneurship, allowing them to establish their small businesses, she added.

Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad, highlighted the pilot phase of the STV program as a pioneering initiative aimed at lifting people out of poverty.

Under this phase, he said that BISP will collaborate with NAVTTC to identify and provide data on eligible Benazir Income Support Programme beneficiaries for skill training. The formal launch of the pilot phase is imminent, he added.

Executive Director of NAVTTC, Muhammad Aamir Jan, outlined the plans for the pilot phase, stating that 1000 children of Benazir Income Support Programme beneficiaries from selected districts will receive technical skill training. He said that upon completion of the program, they will be provided with employment opportunities, thereby contributing to their socioeconomic empowerment.

Addl. Secretary BISP, Dr Muhammad Tahir Noor, DG (CI) BISP Saira Atta and representatives of PSDF, POEPA, and Akhuwat Foundation were also present in the meeting.