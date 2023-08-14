Open Menu

BJP Facing Resentment Across J&K For Anti-people Policies, Tax Terrorism: Farooq Abdullah

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2023 | 12:40 PM

BJP facing resentment across J&K for anti-people policies, tax terrorism: Farooq Abdullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah said, the Bharatiya Janata Party is facing unprecedented public resentment across Jammu and Kashmir owing to its anti-poor, anti-middle class policies.

According to Kashmir media service,interacting with the party functionaries at an event in Srinagar, Farooq stepped up his attack against the anti-people policies of the BJP government and said that the ruling dispensation has not been able to live up to its promises of providing employment to youth, handholding of artisans and much-awaited relief to the poor and downtrodden sections of society.

Referring to the delay in the elections, Farooq said, "BJP is shying away from elections as the clouds of worry have surrounded them. The life and livelihood of those living on the edge of poverty is not changing for the better.

Amidst untamed inflation and unemployment, the withdrawal of food schemes only added to the daily woes of people. How will BJP face people from whose plates it has snatched food? How can a government that has unleashed tax terrorism on people face them? Our bleeding middle class, BPL and other marginalized communities like Gujjars, and Paharis are particularly at the receiving end."He further added, "They are not ready to face people but are escaping from elections on one pretext or the other. They used the pretext of delimitation of Constituencies and revision of electoral rolls which stands completed long back. They talked about the weather not being conducive but have no justification to further delay the polls."

