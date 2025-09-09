ICT urges to take precautions against dengue spread

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Tuesday urged citizens to take every possible precautionary measure and remain alert against dengue fever, a mosquito-borne disease that spreads through the bite of the Aedes mosquito.

The ICT Administration has outlined several precautionary steps to curb the spread of dengue and stressed the importance of regularly using mosquito repellents, ensuring that windows and doors are covered with nets or screens, avoiding the accumulation of water in open containers, rooftops, or lawns, and wearing long-sleeved clothing to reduce exposure to mosquito bites.

Authorities emphasize that the elimination of stagnant water is one of the most important actions. Buckets, flowerpots, water tanks, and unused tires should be checked frequently, as they serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.