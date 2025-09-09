ICT Urges To Take Precautions Against Dengue Spread
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Tuesday urged citizens to take every possible precautionary measure and remain alert against dengue fever, a mosquito-borne disease that spreads through the bite of the Aedes mosquito.
The ICT Administration has outlined several precautionary steps to curb the spread of dengue and stressed the importance of regularly using mosquito repellents, ensuring that windows and doors are covered with nets or screens, avoiding the accumulation of water in open containers, rooftops, or lawns, and wearing long-sleeved clothing to reduce exposure to mosquito bites.
Authorities emphasize that the elimination of stagnant water is one of the most important actions. Buckets, flowerpots, water tanks, and unused tires should be checked frequently, as they serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.
Recent Stories
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026
Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026
SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar
China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant
Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari
Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties with $1 billion trade target
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT urges to take precautions against dengue spread50 seconds ago
-
Public, private efforts vital for provision of employment to youth: Governor51 seconds ago
-
NA Speaker pays tribute to Shaheed Major Adnan Aslam54 seconds ago
-
Employable Digital Skills Initiative to transform youth lives: SACM56 seconds ago
-
Taxila couple arrested for allegedly torturing 9-year-old domestic worker1 minute ago
-
NA Speaker condemns Israeli airstrike on Doha1 minute ago
-
PFA cracks down on unhygienic food establishments in Chiniot11 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers review river Indus embankments in Kotri11 minutes ago
-
9 illegal arm holders apprehended during crackdown11 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates Rana Sanaullah on being elected as Senator21 minutes ago
-
Civil servants backbone of state, Says Governor Kundi21 minutes ago
-
Over 19.7 mln children vaccinated against Polio31 minutes ago