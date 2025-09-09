NA Speaker pays tribute to Shaheed Major Adnan Aslam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Sardar on Tuesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Major Adnan Aslam, who succumbed to injuries sustained while courageously engaging with Khawarij militants in Bannu.

In his heartfelt condolence message, the Speaker paid glowing tribute to Major Adnan’s unwavering bravery and selfless service, stating: “Major Adnan Aslam has etched a glorious chapter of valor and sacrifice in the annals of our nation’s defense. His courage in the face of adversity and his ultimate sacrifice embody the highest ideals of patriotism.

The nation stands indebted to heroes like him, whose legacy will continue to inspire generations.”

The Speaker extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, saying: “I equally share the grief of the family of Shaheed Major Adnan Aslam.”

The Speaker also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyr and for patience and strength for the bereaved family.

He emphasized that security forces have rendered eternal sacrifices in the war against terrorism, and this war will continue until terrorism is completely eradicated.