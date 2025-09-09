Public, Private Efforts Vital For Provision Of Employment To Youth: Governor
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 10:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Tuesday said that the public and private efforts are essential to provide employment opportunities to the youth across the province.
He expressed these views while talking to the youth under the leadership of Mir Sajjad Rahisani, Provincial General Secretary of the Pakistan Muslim League Youth Wing.
The governor said that ensuring the participation of our youth in building a prosperous society is a big challenge when there is a lack of positive resources, darkness takes root and the alienation of the youth breaks the entire social harmony.
He said that if we fail to immediately remove the disappointment and alienation of the youth, our society may be faced with many dangers and concerns.
In this regard, with the government's efforts, the young leadership of the PML-N Youth Wing has a great responsibility to make conscious efforts to instill positive thinking and people-friendly attitude among the youth, he noted.
The governor said that I am well aware of the difficulties being faced by the youth due to severe poverty, unemployment and inflation saying that in this regard, special instructions have been given to all public sector universities of Balochistan to focus on teaching modern skills and online IT courses along with quality education.
He said that by maintaining pure merit in government jobs and all competitive examinations, we could utilize the talents of capable and hardworking youth for the best interest of the country and the province.
He said that the youth of Balochistan possess the same intelligence and ability as the youth of other provinces of the country, they need the necessary facilities and opportunities to play a role in the development and prosperity of the country and the nation.
