Open Menu

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To Martyrs At Turbat Funeral

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyrs at Turbat funeral

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Frontier Corps (South) Headquarters in Turbat, where he attended the funeral prayers for Captain Waqar Ahmed and four soldiers who embraced martyrdom in District Kech. Inspector General FC South Major General Bilal Sarfraz Khan also participated in the solemn ceremony alongside senior military and civil officials.

Minister Naqvi paid heartfelt tribute to Captain Waqar, Naik Ismatullah, Lance Naik Junaid Ahmed, Khan Muhammad, and Soldier Muhammad Zahoor for their ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. He and Major General Sarfraz shouldered the coffins of the fallen heroes and offered prayers for the elevation of their ranks.

“Captain Waqar Ahmed and the soldiers set a great example by sacrificing their precious lives in the line of duty. The nation can never repay the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs,” Naqvi said, assuring that their sacrifices would never go in vain. He saluted the martyrs and their families, emphasizing that the nation considers their families as its own and will remain forever indebted to them.

Major General Bilal Sarfraz Khan reaffirmed the unwavering resolve of Pakistan’s security forces in the fight against terrorism, stating that their sacrifices stand as undeniable proof of their commitment to safeguarding the country.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

38 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2025

1 hour ago
 Royal Institute of British Architects reveals 15 g ..

Royal Institute of British Architects reveals 15 ground-breaking projects for it ..

9 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh edge Afghanistan by 8 ru ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh edge Afghanistan by 8 runs

10 hours ago
 UAE affirms full solidarity with Qatar, condemns I ..

UAE affirms full solidarity with Qatar, condemns Israeli aggression during urgen ..

10 hours ago
 Guterres urges world leaders to ‘get serious – ..

Guterres urges world leaders to ‘get serious – and deliver’

10 hours ago
South Africa upstages Pakistan in first WODI despi ..

South Africa upstages Pakistan in first WODI despite Sidra’s unbeaten century

10 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs’ Day commemorated at Pak HC Lon ..

Defence, Martyrs’ Day commemorated at Pak HC London in solidarity with flood-a ..

10 hours ago
 Arab Cybersecurity Ministerial Council holds 2nd e ..

Arab Cybersecurity Ministerial Council holds 2nd executive office meeting

11 hours ago
 Tunnel farming of vegetables stressed to boost pro ..

Tunnel farming of vegetables stressed to boost production amid changing climate, ..

11 hours ago
 Four burglars arrested with stolen property of Rs. ..

Four burglars arrested with stolen property of Rs.9.8m: SP

11 hours ago
 One dacoit arrested, 4 escape after police encount ..

One dacoit arrested, 4 escape after police encounter

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan