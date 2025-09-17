Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyrs at Turbat funeral

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Frontier Corps (South) Headquarters in Turbat, where he attended the funeral prayers for Captain Waqar Ahmed and four soldiers who embraced martyrdom in District Kech. Inspector General FC South Major General Bilal Sarfraz Khan also participated in the solemn ceremony alongside senior military and civil officials.

Minister Naqvi paid heartfelt tribute to Captain Waqar, Naik Ismatullah, Lance Naik Junaid Ahmed, Khan Muhammad, and Soldier Muhammad Zahoor for their ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. He and Major General Sarfraz shouldered the coffins of the fallen heroes and offered prayers for the elevation of their ranks.

“Captain Waqar Ahmed and the soldiers set a great example by sacrificing their precious lives in the line of duty. The nation can never repay the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs,” Naqvi said, assuring that their sacrifices would never go in vain. He saluted the martyrs and their families, emphasizing that the nation considers their families as its own and will remain forever indebted to them.

Major General Bilal Sarfraz Khan reaffirmed the unwavering resolve of Pakistan’s security forces in the fight against terrorism, stating that their sacrifices stand as undeniable proof of their commitment to safeguarding the country.