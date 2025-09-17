Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Praises KP Police For Foiling Terrorist Attacks In Bannu

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Mohsin Naqvi praises KP police for foiling terrorist attacks in Bannu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for their swift and courageous response in thwarting terrorist attacks on the Miryan Police Station and the Mazangah checkpoint in Bannu.

Commending their professionalism, Naqvi praised the police for sending three attackers “to their inevitable fate” and preventing what could have been devastating assaults.

“The police took timely action and foiled both attacks by the Khariji terrorists,” he said.

The interior minister saluted the bravery of the officers who confronted the assailants head-on, describing their efforts as a testament to the KP Police’s legacy of courage. “The police fought back with remarkable valor and determination,” Naqvi remarked, adding that the province’s police force has consistently written stories of heroism in the face of terror.

