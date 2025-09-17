Open Menu

PM Shehbaz To Pay State Visit Of Saudi Arabia Today

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 08:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a state visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He will be accompanied by key members of the Cabinet, according to a Foreign Office press release.

During the visit, the prime minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince to review the entire spectrum of Pakistan–Saudi Arabia relations.

The two leaders are also expected to exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

The visit is expected to result in the formalisation of cooperation in diverse fields, reflecting the shared commitment of both sides to further enhance and deepen their longstanding fraternal ties.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a historic relationship, rooted in shared faith, values and mutual trust. The visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz will provide an important opportunity to the two leaders to consolidate this unique partnership, while exploring new avenues of collaboration, for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

