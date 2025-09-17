Open Menu

Health Officials Stress Importance Of SOPs To Combat 'Dengue Threat' In Flood-hit Regions

September 17, 2025

Health officials stress importance of SOPs to combat 'Dengue Threat' in flood-hit regions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Public health officials Wednesday raised the alarm about a possible dengue outbreak in flood-affected regions urging people to adhere to SOPs, eliminate stagnant water sources quickly and report symptoms like high fever, severe headache or rash because prompt care can save lives.

Health Official raised alarms over the escalating risk of dengue outbreaks in flood-affected regions, urging the public to adhere strictly to preventive measures.

Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi, CEO of the District Health Authority, emphasized that while government-led spraying initiatives are underway, public cooperation is paramount to effectively combat the disease.

He highlighted that stagnant water left by recent floods provides ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes, significantly increasing the risk of dengue transmission.

Dr Asif called on residents to eliminate standing water around their homes, use mosquito repellents, and wear protective clothing to reduce exposure.

The health department has intensified its efforts by deploying additional teams to conduct thorough inspections and implement targeted spraying in high-risk areas.

Despite these measures, He stressed that the success of these initiatives hinges on the active participation of the community. He urged citizens to remain vigilant, report any signs of mosquito breeding sites and seek medical attention promptly if they experience symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, or rash.

With working together, authorities believe that the spread of dengue can be curtailed, safeguarding public health in the aftermath of the floods, he added.

Prof. Dr. Haroon Hamid, CEO of Mayo Hospital Lahore and a member of the Provincial Dengue Expert Advisory Group has emphasized the critical importance of early medical consultation for individuals exhibiting symptoms of dengue, especially in flood-affected areas.

He urges the public to promptly seek medical attention if they experience signs such as high fever, severe headache, joint pain, or rash, as timely diagnosis and treatment are essential to prevent complications.

Dr. Hamid also highlighted the establishment of a dedicated Flood Relief Centre at Mayo Hospital, equipped to handle post-flood diseases, including dengue, underscoring the hospital's preparedness to manage the surge in cases.

In addition to seeking medical care, Dr. Hamid advocates for public awareness and preventive measures to curb the spread of dengue.

He stresses the significance of eliminating mosquito breeding sites by removing stagnant water from containers, tires, and other receptacles around homes.

Furthermore, he recommends using mosquito repellents, wearing long-sleeved clothing, and installing mosquito nets to reduce exposure to mosquito bites.

