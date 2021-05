SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The body of a man was found from a deserted place in Jhawariyan police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said passersby witnessed the body near Lak Morr and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and sent it to a mortuary for postmortem.

During investigation, the man was identified as Abdul Hafeez, 60, of Sada Kamboh village.