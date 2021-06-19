Body recovered from parliament lodges in Islamabad: Reports

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2021) A body recovered from parliament lodges in the Federal capital, the latest reports said on Saturday.

The securty officials found a body hanging inside a room in the parliament lodges.

The dead was identified as Santosh Kumar who was said to be the driver of minitory leader MNA Laal Chand’s driver.

A local tv also reported the incident at Parliament lodges in Islamabad.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation.

(Details to Follow)