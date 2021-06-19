Body Recovered From Parliament Lodges In Islamabad: Reports
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 12:49 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2021) A body recovered from parliament lodges in the Federal capital, the latest reports said on Saturday.
The securty officials found a body hanging inside a room in the parliament lodges.
The dead was identified as Santosh Kumar who was said to be the driver of minitory leader MNA Laal Chand’s driver.
A local tv also reported the incident at Parliament lodges in Islamabad.
Police took the body into custody and started investigation.
(Details to Follow)