UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Recovered From Parliament Lodges In Islamabad: Reports

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 12:49 PM

Body recovered from parliament lodges in Islamabad: Reports

The dead was identified as Santoosh Kumar—the driver of minority leader MNALaal Chand.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2021) A body recovered from parliament lodges in the Federal capital, the latest reports said on Saturday.

The securty officials found a body hanging inside a room in the parliament lodges.

The dead was identified as Santosh Kumar who was said to be the driver of minitory leader MNA Laal Chand’s driver.

A local tv also reported the incident at Parliament lodges in Islamabad.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation.

(Details to Follow)

Related Topics

Dead Islamabad Parliament Driver TV From

Recent Stories

Wall collapsed: One killed, two injured

8 minutes ago

Ebrahim Raeisia wins Presidential elections,  Pre ..

21 minutes ago

Top Djibouti Diplomat Says Russia Positive About E ..

8 minutes ago

500 people trained for tourism promotion in KPK

14 minutes ago

Over 1,700 People Evacuated in Crimea Amid Heavy R ..

14 minutes ago

UNHCR urges world leaders to reverse trend of soar ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.