Bowlers play key role in Multan Sultans victory, says Khushdil Shah

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Multan Sultans player Khushdil Shah said that bowlers play a vital role in today's victory.

While talking to media here at Multan cricket stadium, Khushdil Shah who performed victorious innings for Multan Sultans with 43 runs on 29 balls, said that they are very happy for winning match against Peshawar Zalmi today.

He said that our bowlers come back in today's match and forced Peshawar Zalmi team on low target of 123 runs all out.

He said that though our start was not good as first four wickets fell down only on 47 runs, however Rilee Rossouw and Khushdil Shah played a victorious innings.

To a question about next matches, he said that they would try to perform well like today match.

Shah said that there were senior players like Shahid Afridi, Moeen Ali and Rilee Rossouw in Multan Sultans team and added that their experience was helpful for juniors.

He thanked the South Punjab crowd for coming in stadium and supporting Multan Sultans and hailed people 's love with the game.

Peshawar Zalmi player Haider Ali said that they could not perform well and loose today's match due to low score.

He said that win and loose is part of the game and hoped that they would perform well in next matches.

He said that crowd's support was appreciable.

APP /sak1215 hrs