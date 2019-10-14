UrduPoint.com
Boy Sexually Assaulted, Killed In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 08:55 PM

Boy sexually assaulted, killed in Sialkot

Some unidentified persons killed a nine-year-old boy Subhan after sexually assaulting him in Jessarwala village of Daska tehsil on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Some unidentified persons killed a nine-year-old boy Subhan after sexually assaulting him in Jessarwala village of Daska tehsil on Monday.

The local people found the boy's body from fields.

The victim's family and people of the village staged a protest demonstration against the incident. They blocked the main Daska-Sialkot Road for three hours.

DSP CIA Sialkot Sheikh Shahid Ikram and Inspector Haji Javaid Hussain, SHO Daska City police station assured the protesters of arrest of the accused at the earliest.

