British HC aide meets Punjab law minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The political counsellor of British High Commission (HC) Islamabad, Ms Lona Thomas, called on Minister for Law and Cooperatives Punjab Raja Basharat at the Punjab Assembly, on Thursday.

They discussed issues of mutual interest between the UK and the Punjab government. Raja Basharat said that the Punjab government was taking historic steps for protection and development of minorities as significant increases had been made in the recent budget for churches and other minority worship places in Punjab.

He said that the Punjab government was ensuring implementation of all points of FATF [Financial Action Task Force] and had successfully handled high profile cases of terrorism by implementing Federal policies against extremism and sectarianism to the maximum.

Raja Basharat said that the Punjab Assembly, under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, had enacted record legislation while centuries old laws were being updated as per the existing requirements.

He said that the orders of the Supreme Court regarding local governments would be implemented.

The minister said that successful measures had been taken against coronavirus pandemic in Punjab and the process of vaccination was also going on successfully.

Ms Iona Thomas praised Pakistan's efforts for FATF and said that the UK had pledged its full support to Pakistan in this regard. She paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said that he always emphasised the rights of minorities.

Referring to the Hunza Valley, Ms Thomas said that Pakistan was rich in natural beauty and resources. She assured that the UK would continue to cooperate with Punjab against disease, illiteracy, terrorism, poverty alleviation and Covid-19 as usual.