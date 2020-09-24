UrduPoint.com
British HC Led Delegation Calls On KP CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:21 PM

A delegation led by British High Commissioner (HC) to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here on Thursday and offered support to the provincial government in the health and education sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :A delegation led by British High Commissioner (HC) to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here on Thursday and offered support to the provincial government in the health and education sector.

The chief minister said that the provincial government was looking forward to undertake development projects in education and health sectors on the basis of partnership in �merged districts, says a press release.

�"We put high value on the British government's cooperation for the development," the chief minister said.�The British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner offered to support the government's efforts for uplift of the health sector and promotion of girls' education.�Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash and Provincial Minister for Health and Finance were also present on the occasion.

