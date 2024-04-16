BRT Faces Rs4bln Losses Annually; PDA Asked To Complete Commercial Plazas Expeditiously
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Muzamil Aslam on Tuesday said that the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project was facing Rs four billion annual losses due to incomplete construction work and subsidy on fares.
He said that currently BRT project was running in deficit and the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) had been directed to expedite construction work on Chamkani and Hayatabad commercial plazas to increase revenue.
According to an official document of Trans Peshawar, the government was facing a loss of over Rs 300 million due to non-completion of construction work on commercial plazas, and any further delay could affect the project it feared.
Recent Stories
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four killed as boat carrying school children capsizes in Jhelum River13 minutes ago
-
529 teachers of FDE schools, colleges granted promotion23 minutes ago
-
Polio stalls set during Eid holidays at picnic spots to vaccinate visiting children33 minutes ago
-
Off-duty cop robbed at gunpoint43 minutes ago
-
Man shot, injured43 minutes ago
-
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed48 minutes ago
-
Widespread rains claim 21 lives, damage 330 houses in KP; PDMA provides relief goods to victims1 hour ago
-
E-transfer policy in KP colleges soon: Minister1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of Professor Pareshan Khattak observed2 hours ago
-
Two killed in collision of bikes2 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of comedian Babbu Baral observed2 hours ago
-
Saudi delegation's visit heralds dawn of new era in bilateral ties, end to Pakistan's isolation3 hours ago