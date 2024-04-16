Open Menu

BRT Faces Rs4bln Losses Annually; PDA Asked To Complete Commercial Plazas Expeditiously

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Muzamil Aslam on Tuesday said that the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project was facing Rs four billion annual losses due to incomplete construction work and subsidy on fares.

He said that currently BRT project was running in deficit and the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) had been directed to expedite construction work on Chamkani and Hayatabad commercial plazas to increase revenue.

According to an official document of Trans Peshawar, the government was facing a loss of over Rs 300 million due to non-completion of construction work on commercial plazas, and any further delay could affect the project it feared.

