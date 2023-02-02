UrduPoint.com

BRT Receives Finalist Of 'Prize For Cities' Award

Published February 02, 2023

BRT receives finalist of 'Prize for Cities' Award

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar has received the award of the finalist of the 'Prize for Cities' in a ceremony held at New York, said a spokesman of TansPeshawar here on Thursday.

He said Zu Peshawar has won a cash award of 25,000 US Dollars for its selection amongst the five best projects of the World Resources Institute. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) TransPeshawar, Fayyaz Ahmad Khan received the award while representing Zu Peshawar.

TransPeshawar is the operator of BRT Peshawar. A total of 260 projects of 175 cities of 65 countries were scrutinized for the Award of the prize for Cities.

During the award ceremony, Zu Peshawar, especially its services for bringing positive change in the lives of the residents of Peshawar and especially of the marginalized classes of society were appreciated at global level.

Theme of the award for the current year was 'Thriving Together in Turbulent Times' and those projects, which have made the lives of the people easy during Covid-19 pandemic were included in the contest.

BRT Peshawar started its services during Covid-19 pandemic in August 2020 and provided traveling facilities to 54 million commuters during that period.

Zu Peshawar is providing transportation facilities to more than 300,000 commuters on its various routes on a daily basis and getting access to 70% part of the city.

